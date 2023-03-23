Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Gentex worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

