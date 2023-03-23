2,793 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.