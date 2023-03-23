Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,591 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.33 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.