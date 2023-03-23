Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of Alight worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alight Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

