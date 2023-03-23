Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

