Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $506.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

