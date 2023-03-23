Cooper Financial Group Takes $288,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $172.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

