Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

ENI Cuts Dividend

Shares of E opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

