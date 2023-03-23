Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Post worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Post by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

