Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $322.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

