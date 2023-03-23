Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.55. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

