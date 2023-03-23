Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,382 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

