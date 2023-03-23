Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 245,167 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 299,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 166,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

