Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBA opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

