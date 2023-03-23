Cooper Financial Group Has $252,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.72.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

