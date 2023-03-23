Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,291 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crane by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.