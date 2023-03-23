CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE CF opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

