GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

