Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after purchasing an additional 413,987 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 579,054 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

