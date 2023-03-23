Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 26,902 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

