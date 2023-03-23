Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

