United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $389.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.