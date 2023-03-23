Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.34% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

