Cooper Financial Group Invests $240,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.