Colin Sutherland Purchases 5,000 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Colin Sutherland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$23,750.00.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

CVE:AMC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

