John Michael Wisbey Sells 300,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$21,000.00.
International Lithium Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of ILC stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. International Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$16.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 57.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
About International Lithium
