Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $21,498.16 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $59.45.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $7,175.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $6,054.34.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %
TALS opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.