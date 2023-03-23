Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $21,498.16 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $59.45.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $7,175.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $6,054.34.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

TALS opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.