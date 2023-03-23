SGS SA Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Trading Down 0.2 %

SGS Cuts Dividend

Shares of SGSOY opened at $22.70 on Thursday. SGS has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

SGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Read More

