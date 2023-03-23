Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) COO Acquires $20,460.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) COO Carrie Lachance acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 127,939 shares in the company, valued at $872,543.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

