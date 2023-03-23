Gary Lloyd Ropiecki Sells 1,151 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $20,775.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE UVE opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

