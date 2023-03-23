Gary Lloyd Ropiecki Sells 1,151 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $20,775.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE UVE opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.
Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Read More
