Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 977 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

