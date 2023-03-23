Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $305,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.