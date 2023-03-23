iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $51.77 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.