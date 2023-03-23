Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.