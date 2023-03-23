Allworth Financial LP Sells 252 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

