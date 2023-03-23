Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $293.90 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

