Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after buying an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

