Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 7,413.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.58% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

