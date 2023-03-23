Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 685 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

MDT stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

