SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,926 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

