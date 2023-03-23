Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of VBR opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.