Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $186.51 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

