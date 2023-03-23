Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

