Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 9,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Profile

ENB opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.