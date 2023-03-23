Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 505,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

