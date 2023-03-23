ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

