Transform Wealth LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

