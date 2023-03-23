Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

