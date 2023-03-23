Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $320.18 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

