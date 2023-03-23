Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $38.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

